Love Aaj Kal box office prediction: Sara-Kartik film to benefit from Valentine’s Day

Love Aaj Kal will hit screens on February 14. Love Aaj Kal will hit screens on February 14.

Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, is looking at a good opening at the box office. The makers seem keen to cash in on the Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar believes it is a well-planned release. He told indianexpress.com, “Love Aaj Kal has a fantastic buzz. The trailer and songs have been liked a lot. The genre of the film is romantic, and love is in the air with Valentine’s Day around the corner, so it is a fantastically planned release coinciding with the celebration of love. I am looking forward to a good start for the film at the box office.”

Love Aaj Kal will be releasing in over 2500 screens and Girish pegged the film’s opening day collection at around Rs 9-10 crore which he thinks “is really good from a non-holiday perspective”.

He added, “The film is targeting the top ten cities of the country and is very youthful. Also, during Valentine’s Day, we have seen footfall in cinemas increase by 10-20 per cent, so it’s going to definitely add value.”

The film is expected to benefit from the popularity of its lead cast Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as well. Kartik’s last few releases, Sonu Ke Tutu Ki Sweety, Lukka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, did good business at the ticket counters. Sara also enjoys a huge fan following after the success of Kedarnath and Simmba.

“Love Aaj Kal has Kartik and Sara. Both of them are heartthrobs of the young generation, and they are being liked a lot. Kartik Aaryan is growing with every film. He has immense talent, and he gives his heart and soul to his acting. He is being appreciated, and that love is showing at the box office. Sara is a younger version of Alia Bhatt. She has a strong fanbase too,” Girish said.

Asked if other films will affect the box office collection of Love Aaj Kal, Girish Johar suggested, “Down south Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover will have a little impact but other than this, no film will cause a major dent.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd