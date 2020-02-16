Love Aaj Kal box office collection Day 2: Kartik and Sara starrer mints Rs 20.41 crore

Love Aaj Kal box office collection Day 2: Kartik and Sara film disappointed on the second day. Love Aaj Kal box office collection Day 2: Kartik and Sara film disappointed on the second day.

Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal has minted Rs 20.41 crore after two days. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, is said to be the spiritual successor to Ali’s own 2009 film with the same title. The original film starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#LoveAajKal dips on Day 2… Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience… Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits… Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3… Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 20.41 cr. #India biz.

Earlier trade analyst Girish Johar had shared with indianexpress.com, “Love Aaj Kal has a fantastic buzz. The trailer and songs have been liked a lot. The genre of the film is romantic, and love is in the air with Valentine’s Day around the corner, so it is a fantastically planned release coinciding with the celebration of love. I am looking forward to a good start for the film at the box office.”

He’d added, “Love Aaj Kal has Kartik and Sara. Both of them are heartthrobs of the young generation, and they are being liked a lot. Kartik Aaryan is growing with every film. He has immense talent, and he gives his heart and soul to his acting. He is being appreciated, and that love is showing at the box office. Sara is a younger version of Alia Bhatt. She has a strong fanbase too.”

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote in her review, “The film ends with a song, the usual medley of the cast dancing as the credits roll, and there it is, the film. Such liveliness, and zest: if only the whole film had the same feel. I came away with a feeling of being comprehensively let down: where has the craft gone, and where, indeed, the heart?”

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd