Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Liger box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday film sees a flat trend. Here’s how much it earned

Liger box office collection day 3: The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday film failed to impress critics and masses alike. Here's the figure it achieved on the third day since its release in cinemas.

Vijay deverakondaVijay Deverakonda in Liger.

The highly-anticipated Liger released last week with Vijay Deverakonda playing the lead role of a MMA fighter. The Karan Johar-backed Puri Jagannadh film is seeing a flat trend at the box office. The film approximately earned Rs 4.10 to Rs 4.50 crore on Saturday, reported Bollywood Hungama. The actioner had earned a similar amount on its day 2, after earning Rs 1.25 crore on paid previews. Its total collection now stands at Rs 10.25 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The lukewarm reviews and the negativity around the film are touted to be the reason for its poor collection. Also, with an India-Pakistan match lined up on Sunday, experts believe the weekend numbers will be low for the film. Vijay Deverakonda film’s Hindi version is expected to do a lifetime business of around Rs 25 crore.

Also Read |What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of Sita Ramam, Karthikeya 2 and Thiruchitrambalam

On Friday, Dharma Productions shared that Liger’s worldwide collection on its opening day stands at Rs 33.12 crore.

 

Liger is said to be doing a much better business in UP, Bihar, and some other mass belts, whereas the footfall in multiplexes remain low. However, despite the negative word of mouth, the movie’s three-day figure is much better than recently released films.

Also Read |Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger, fitness coach reveals how he prepared for scene with Mike Tyson

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta found Liger to be a “cringe-fest”. In her review, she had written, “There’s nothing new or fresh about the ingredients that go into the making of this Vijay Deverakonda film. The plot is filled with all kinds of outlandish situations, and the treatment is jaded.”

Besides Vijay Deverakonda, Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has an extended cameo appearance in the film. The Dharma Productions-Puri Connects production had been in the making for three years and faced many delays due to the pandemic.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 10:21:20 am
