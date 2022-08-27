Liger box office collection day 2: Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut is already doing better than superstar Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar

After a dismal performance at the paid previews on Thursday, Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut movie, Liger made a decent collection at the ticket counters on its first Friday. As of now, Vijay Deverakonda’s film is in a better position than Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The action entertainer earned in the range of Rs 4 to 4.70 crore on Friday, reported Bollywood Hungama. The paid previews on Thursday collected Rs 1.75 crore, bringing its opening day collection to Rs 5.50 crores approximately. Ranveer’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar could manage an opening of only Rs 3.25 crore. Even Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was not received as well as Liger has been welcomed by the cine-goers in the Hindi-speaking belt. Pushpa earned Rs 3.33 cr. on its opening day. Pushpa, however, released during the pandemic in December 2021.

On Friday, Dharma Productions shared that Liger’s worldwide collection on its opening day stands at Rs 33.12 crore.

Though Liger has received a decent opening at the box office, the road ahead would be difficult since it has received mostly negative reviews not just from film critics, but also from the audience. Now, the future of the Puri Jagannadh directorial will be defined by how it performs on its first weekend. It will be interesting to see if the craze around the genre of mass entertainers takes over the box office yet again or will the negative response to the film lead to its crash.

Besides Vijay Deverakonda, Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has an extended cameo appearance in the film. The Dharma Productions-Puri Connects production has been in the making for three years and faced many delays due to the pandemic.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta found the film to be a “cringe-fest”. In her review, she had written, “There’s nothing new or fresh about the ingredients that go into the making of this Vijay Deverakonda film. The plot is filled with all kinds of outlandish situations, and the treatment is jaded.”