scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Liger box office collection day 2: Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut is already doing better than superstar Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Liger box office collection day 2: Though Liger has received a decent opening at the box office, the road ahead would be difficult since it has received mostly negative reviews not just from film critics, but also from the audience

liger, ananya panday, vijay deverakondaLiger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

After a dismal performance at the paid previews on Thursday, Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut movie, Liger made a decent collection at the ticket counters on its first Friday. As of now, Vijay Deverakonda’s film is in a better position than Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The action entertainer earned in the range of Rs 4 to 4.70 crore on Friday, reported Bollywood Hungama. The paid previews on Thursday collected Rs 1.75 crore, bringing its opening day collection to Rs 5.50 crores approximately. Ranveer’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar could manage an opening of only Rs 3.25 crore. Even Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was not received as well as Liger has been welcomed by the cine-goers in the Hindi-speaking belt. Pushpa earned Rs 3.33 cr. on its opening day. Pushpa, however, released during the pandemic in December 2021.

Also read |What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of Sita Ramam, Karthikeya 2 and Thiruchitrambalam

On Friday, Dharma Productions shared that Liger’s worldwide collection on its opening day stands at Rs 33.12 crore.

Though Liger has received a decent opening at the box office, the road ahead would be difficult since it has received mostly negative reviews not just from film critics, but also from the audience. Now, the future of the Puri Jagannadh directorial will be defined by how it performs on its first weekend. It will be interesting to see if the craze around the genre of mass entertainers takes over the box office yet again or will the negative response to the film lead to its crash.

Also read |Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger, fitness coach reveals how he prepared for scene with Mike Tyson

Besides Vijay Deverakonda, Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has an extended cameo appearance in the film. The Dharma Productions-Puri Connects production has been in the making for three years and faced many delays due to the pandemic.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...Premium
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta found the film to be a “cringe-fest”. In her review, she had written, “There’s nothing new or fresh about the ingredients that go into the making of this Vijay Deverakonda film. The plot is filled with all kinds of outlandish situations, and the treatment is jaded.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 09:21:32 am
Next Story

CUET PG 2022: Three central universities in Northeast draws over 2 lakh applications

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Premium
BWF World Championships: Satwick-Chirag leading in first set
LIVE

BWF World Championships: Satwick-Chirag leading in first set

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

What is powering South cinema? Decoding the success of recent films

What is powering South cinema? Decoding the success of recent films

The fight to get Trump to return Presidential material
Mar-a-lago Documents

The fight to get Trump to return Presidential material

'No-fly' zone around Supertech towers
Supertech demolition

'No-fly' zone around Supertech towers

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar turns 42: Revisiting her love story with Farhan Akhtar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement