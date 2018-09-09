Laila Majnu box office collection Day 2: Sajid Ali film disappoints

Laila Majnu box office collection Day 2: This Sajid Ali film has not taken off. Laila Majnu box office collection Day 2: This Sajid Ali film has not taken off.

Laila Majnu did not exactly have an ideal start at the box office. The Sajid Ali film could collect only Rs 47 lakh, as per Bollywood Hungama. The film is directed by Sajid Ali and is co-written by Sajid and his better-known filmmaker brother Imtiaz Ali. Balaji Motion Pictures and PI Pictures are the production houses behind it. Laila Majnu stars Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a negative review. Her 1-star reads, “Imtiaz, the writer and “presenter”, says he always wanted to make this film and when he looked around for the right “fresh” guy, chanced upon whom but brother Sajid. Sajid, the director, said yes, and looking around in turn for a suitably “exotic” place, chanced upon what but Kashmir, as his wife “belongs to Srinagar”. Sajid says he also wanted to make a film that told the real story of Kashmir’s youth. So now we know what they would rather be doing: playing unquestioning friends to lovers who sing one too many bad songs.”

Lack of bankable or known stars has likely undermined Laila Majnu’s box office performance. Despite a big production house behind it, Laila Majnu, so far at least, has not taken off.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd