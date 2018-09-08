Laila Majnu box office collection Day 1: Will this Sajid Ali romance survive?

Laila Majnu box office collection Day 1: This Sajid Ali directorial is a David among Goliaths. Laila Majnu box office collection Day 1: This Sajid Ali directorial is a David among Goliaths.

Laila Majnu, starring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Parmeet Sethi, is a Sajid Ali directorial that is centred in the Kashmir valley. Although this movie has various well-known names behind the camera, the cast features new names and the film might find it a little tough to face competition. Paltan, Gali Guleiyan and The Nun also released on Friday. The film is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and PI Pictures. Sajid Ali has co-written the screenplay with his brother Imtiaz Ali.

The reviews are nothing impressive either. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer had given this film only 1 star. She wrote, “However, there is fire, brimstone, sputtering passion between the limpid lead duo, with some unexpected sparks of perkiness, and since this is based on that classic tale, some “madness”. Helped along by some strange twists and turns, in a bid to make this classic tale “contemporary”. Contemporary, did we say? Well, the film is set in modern-day Kashmir. A Kashmir without guns, gore, government — and, but for one misguided soul, Kashmiris.”

The film is based on the classic Laila Majnu story written by mediaeval Persian poet Neẓāmi Ganjavi. Imtiaz Ali had previously spoken to IANS about the film. He had said, “If you look in the past, you will see that intense love stories have been successful with new cast, be it in films like Ek Duje Ke Liye, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Ashiqui series, the characters of that film are young and actors who are playing that part is also young so, it’s a plus.”

