scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan: Aamir Khan’s film to fare better than Akshay Kumar’s, rakes over Rs 11 cr from advance booking

As per film trade experts, the box office collections of the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and the Akshay Kumar starter Raksha Bandhan are very critical in reviving Bollywood from the abyss of failure.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2022 6:15:39 pm
laal singh chaddha raksha bandhan box officeLaal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are releasing on August 11.

The upcoming Thursday is crucial for the Hindi film industry as two of the much-awaited films of the year — Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan — release on the day. Given the poor performance of Bollywood films during the first half of the year (the only exceptions being Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) and the flourishing business of the non-Hindi films, the box office collections of the Aamir Khan starrer and the Akshay Kumar starrer are very critical in reviving Bollywood from the slump it has fallen into.

A look at the advance booking trends of Laal Singh Chaddha, made on a reported budget of approximately Rs 180 crore, gives some hope to the film trade experts. Big cinema chains such as PVR, INOX and Cinepolis have together sold over 95k tickets which indicates that the film has already done a business of over Rs 11.5 crore. Akshay Kumar’s family drama Raksha Bandhan is lagging behind the Aamir Khan film and has sold approximately 50k tickets until now, collecting around Rs 4.5 cr before its release on Thursday.

Also read |Rahul Dholakia reacts to calls for boycotting Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Unfair to hundreds who worked hard to make the film’

Bollywood’s slump

Film producer and trade expert Girish Johar believes that it is important for Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan to do well at the ticket counters. “These films doing well is very critical for the fraternity because what has happened is right now there is a disequilibrium within the fraternity. Corporates and stars are making projects instead of staying true to the films or storytelling and that is probably what is backfiring. Everyone rushing to OTT is probably backfiring too because even Hollywood filmmakers are going back to theatrical releases,” he told indianexpress.com.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi agreed as he suggested that not just Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, but every film with prominent names associated with it is of significance in the current scenario. He said, “As an industry, we can do with any kind of victories at this point in time since they have been evading us for the past few months. It is critical not just for these two films but for the industry that these two succeed. With Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and entities like Viacom and Zee Studios backing them, hopefully, we will be able to succeed because all the right resources required to flourish are on the table. Now the only hope is these films connect well with the audience at large.”

laal singh chaddha (2) Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

While the Advait Chandan directorial is releasing on approximately 4000 screens, the Aanand L Rai movie has got around 4200 screens. Despite a little lesser number of screens, Johar suggests Laal Singh Chaddha would have an upper hand at the ticket counters “because of Aamir Khan”. He shared, “He is coming after a long time. His past films have a positive trajectory and he has rarely disappointed. Thugs of Hindostan too opened with a great number.” Upon its release, the film earned Rs 52.25 crore. Not just in India, the Aamir-led film, a remake of the Academy Award winning movie Forrest Gump, will attract a wider audience in the international market.

“Aamir Khan has a huge track record in the international market. And, Paramount Films, the original makers of Forrest Gump, are presenting the film worldwide which will definitely help as a Hollywood studio is releasing a film. On the whole, it’s going to be a bountiful weekend at the box office,” Girish Johar predicted. He pegged the Raksha Bandhan’s opening day collection will be in the range of Rs 10-12 crore and said Laal Singh Chaddha will open at anywhere around Rs 15 crore plus. Together, both the films might rake in over Rs 30 crore on their opening day.

Advertisement
Also read |Karan Johar on Hindi films not performing at box office: ‘Bollywood bashing is nonsense’

Akshay Kumar’s back-to-back flops

Akshay’s last few films including Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey and Samrat Prithviraj have failed to pull the audience to cinema halls and this has “placed his choice of films under the scanner”. But, both Johar and Rathi believe that the performance doesn’t reflect on Akshay’s stardom, but the quality of the content of the films he has been doing.

Raksha Bandhan film, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Johar stated that now more than the star, content is a criterion for cine-goers to pick what film they want to watch in theatres. “The films that came post the pandemic were 2-3 years older which got stuck during the pandemic. So, audiences’ taste changed drastically because they were consuming world-quality content on OTT in their homes. That is the reason why most Hindi films have suffered,” he pointed out.

Advertisement
From Shubhra Gupta |Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Also, Rathi said that not just Akshay, but every other big star has failed to convince people to buy movie tickets. “It’s not just Akshay Kumar, most actors have failed. Like, you have never seen an Ajay Devgn film wrap up in the range of Rs 30 crore but that happened to Runway 34. Similarly, Tiger Shroff (Heropanti 2) and Shahid Kapoor (Jersey) haven’t performed well.”

According to him, to revive Hindi cinema revive from its bad days, “It will take a consolidated effort by the entire industry to really be back on the track. All of us need to have a dialogue about where we went wrong and what we can set right. In some interview, Aamir Khan spoke about a longer window between theatrical and OTT releases, which is something that needs a discussion.” He also suggested that the piracy laws in the country need to be implemented strictly.

The impact of boycott culture

Among all the factors impacting the box office collection of Hindi films is the cancel culture where every Friday, there is a #BoycottBollywood trending on social media. While last week it was #BotycottDarlings trending on Twitter, this week netizens are calling for #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhan.

While in Girish Johar’s opinion, such trends do not affect a film’s business since “social media forms a minuscule section of the audience”, Rathi believes “these kinds of things do affect the box office”.

He said, “It is every single one who decides to not go and watch a film be it for any reason, for something that an actor said, it’s one lesser ticket sold. So, it’s an issue which needs to be addressed crucially.”

Advertisement

“This volatile atmosphere that we are witnessing among our audiences needs to be addressed. The other thing that needs to be done is our stars need to be a lot more responsible. People who make them what they are is the audience and you cannot kind of keep rubbing them the wrong way and still expect them to turn up at the cinemas over and over again. So we need to find a middle ground which is rational and acceptable to the audience and creative fraternity,” Rathi added.

Now, with so much hope riding on Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, it would be interesting to see if the two films will revive the Hindi film industry from its dry spell at the theatres.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Buy now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 06:01:10 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Bihar JD(U)-BJP face off Live Updates: Nitish to meet Governor at 4 pm amid rift in NDA

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US
Explained

AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nysa Devgan
Nysa Devgan parties with Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty and Banita Sandhu in London, see photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement