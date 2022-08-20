Laal Singh Chaddha sees some hope in international market, worldwide collection crosses Rs 100 cr mark

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is finding it hard to survive in the domestic market. On its second Friday, which was also a Janmashtami holiday in some regions of the country, the film couldn’t do anything better than its other weekdays.

On Friday, the Advait Chandan directorial earned approximately Rs 1.25 crore, a little less than what it earned on Thursday, as per a Box Office India report. However, the film managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in terms of its worldwide collection. Bollywood Hungama reported that the film is faring better overseas.

With Rs 60.69 crore coming in from the domestic market and Rs 47.78 crore from the international circuit, the film has managed to register a total worldwide collection of Rs 108.47 crore. Now, with Liger releasing in the theaters this Friday, it might be difficult for Laal Singh Chaddha to survive in cinema halls where shows are already being cancelled because of no audience.

Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir Khan’s second flop after Thugs Of Hindostan. The film that released in 2018 was reportedly made with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, and its total earnings were Rs 151. 19 crore.

Aamir Khan is yet to announce his next project.