Laal Singh Chaddha’s promising international box office collection saves its OTT fortune: report

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most hyped films of 2022 but the movie’s box office collection has proven that no amount of star power can save a film if the audience does not approve. After a disastrous run at the box office, where the film could not even collect Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office, the film seemed to be struggling to hold its ground even in its OTT release.

But, in a turn of events, the Aamir Khan film has reportedly been performing well in the international market. As per Bollywood Hungama, Aamir’s film earned more than Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the international front. The film’s gross collection in the international markets has been over Rs 59.89 crore.

It was highlighted that Aamir was planning to release the film on OTT platforms only after six months but the film’s fate has changed that plan. The publication had earlier reported that the film’s disappointing collection on the domestic front had caused a certain OTT platform to back out, making others enter the competition but now things seem to be back on track since Laal Singh Chaddha seems to have found some takers in the international audience.

Their latest report suggests that while Aamir and his team have not been able to negotiate the Rs 125 crore figure they wanted for the film, the deal has closed on a lucrative sum. The six-month release window has also been shortened to just eight weeks, which has become the norm post the pandemic.

Laal Singh Chaddha released in theatres on August 11 ahead of a long weekend, which had people celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. However, that did not help the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer. The film opened with just Rs 8.20 crore and after over two weeks in the theatres, it is struggling to hit even the Rs 60 crore mark. Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which released alongside, faced similar results.