Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: 70 percent shows cancelled, Aamir Khan’s film expected to be removed from cinemas soon

August 17, 2022 9:21:46 am
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has meagre chances of surviving in cinemas beyond a week. The film’s box office collection has been dropping significantly. On Tuesday, the film’s business at the ticket counters fell by 85 percent.
As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Laal Singh Chaddha earned in the range of Rs 1.85 to Rs 2.15 crore, bringing the total collection to Rs 48 crore in five days. This is less than what Aamir’s last release, Thugs of Hindostan, earned on its opening day in theaters. But Thugs subsequently plummeted at the box office, and is now regarded as an unmitigated disaster.
On Tuesday, almost 70 percent of Laal Singh Chaddha shows were cancelled, Bollywood Hungama said. If this scenario continues for a couple of days, the chances of the film being pulled out out theaters are high. Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 180 crore. But the audience rejected the film.
Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan isn’t faring any better. Released on the same day as Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan has disappointed the audience, and is displaying similar downward trends at the box office.
As per Bollywood Hungama, Laal Singh Chaddha will end its run in the theaters with just around Rs 55-57 crore. While the failure of the film is being blamed on the ‘boycott’ campaigns around it, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that this isn’t the only reason.
He told Bollywood Hungama, “In the case of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film was devoid of merit. Also, when an A-lister is making an expensive film, he has to cater to an all-India audience. You can’t target your film just for the premium multiplexes. Laal Singh Chaddha was expensive and yet, wasn’t a film for audiences across India. Aap interiors mein haalat dekho picture ki. (You see how the film has been performed in the interiors of the country.)”
The reviews of the film have also been mostly negative. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars. In her review, she wrote, “It’s not just the pace of the film which is the trouble. It is also, centrally and crucially, Sardar Laal Singh Chaddha himself, as played by Aamir Khan.”
