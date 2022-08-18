Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan film witnesses a massive dip, fails to cross Rs 50 crore mark in 1 week

August 18, 2022 10:40:51 am
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-led Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha has been having a bad week at the box office. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the feature earned a meager Rs 1.70 crore on Wednesday, witnessing a 19.05 per cent drop in its collection. Its total collection is now Rs 49.7 crore after a six-day run at the box office, which means the film is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark after one week at the box office. Aamir’s box office dud, Thugs of Hindostan, had earned Rs 52 crore from its opening day box office receipts alone.
In its last report, the publication had stated that almost 70 per cent shows of Laal Singh Chaddha had been cancelled on Tuesday, and if this trend continues, the Advait Chandan directorial might end up being pulled from theatres altogether. Laal Singh Chaddha is speculated to earn a lifetime collection of less than Rs 55 crore. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, which translates to a massive loss for the makers, even though the makers maintain that the studio has not ‘lost money.’
Laal Singh Chaddha’s release had clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which is turning out to be another box office disaster. However, the makers can take small comfort in the fact that Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to earn Rs 10 crore more than Raksha Bandhan before cinema halls pull the plug on both films. The budget of Raksha Bandhan, however, is lesser than Aamir’s film.
This was Aamir Khan’s first film in four years; he was last seen in another massive box office disaster called Thugs of Hindostan.
Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of the Oscar-winning and highly decorated Hollywood flick, Forrest Gump. The Hindi screenplay has been written by actor Atul Kulkarni, with direction by Advait Chandan. Apart from Aamir, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.
