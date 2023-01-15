Kuttey box office collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor-Tabu starrer fails to find audience, earns Rs 2.24 crore

Arjun Kapoor’s action-packed film Kuttey is treading on a slow pace at the box office. After earning Rs 1 crore on its opening day, the film, as per early estimates, earned approximately Rs 1.24 crore on Saturday. With the film failing to get an audience, estimates suggest that it may not be able to earn even Rs 5 crore after its first weekend.

According to Box Office India, Kuttey will require a significant increase in order to stay in business. “There will be an upward trend for the film on Saturday but unless it’s more than double, it’s not likely to help much in the long run as the core mass audience will slam the door on the film on Sunday,” the report stated.

Directed by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Kuttey is headlined by an ensemble starring Arjun, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra.

During the trailer launch of the film, Arjun said Kuttey was offered to him during the first lockdown two years ago and watching it come out so beautifully now had overwhelmed him. “As an actor after ten years I got to be a part of this amazing ensemble and work with such amazing people—most of them for the first time— for me, it is a big tick mark from the bucket list of being an entertainer, a performer and the quest to be a better actor,” he said.

Arjun, who had earned rave reviews for Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar earlier, said Kuttey made him step out of his comfort zone.

Kuttey also received mostly negative responses from fans and critics. Shubhra Gupta in her review for The Indian Express, wrote, “Literally the only actor who rises magnificently over it all is, of course, Tabu. In a pair of black trousers, white shirt and a red, red mouth, she is all steel and silk, a tender trash-talker reminding you of the pleasures this film should have been brimming over with. Naseerudin Shah isn’t given enough to do, nor is Konkona. And that’s a crime bigger than the one being undertaken in this wannabe Tarantino-Ritchie caper. The rest go around in circles. And also, just what is a straggling lal-salaam troupe doing, traipsing around on the outskirts of Mumbai?.”