Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 16: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film is sailing smoothly

Luka Chuppi, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The romantic comedy continues to pull in the audience even in its third week.

The film has collected Rs 79.11 crore until now and it is inching towards the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

Replete with many comedy scenes, the Laxman Utekar directorial is a complete family entertainer.

Besides Kriti and Kartik, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak among others in pivotal roles.

Luka Chuppi has become Maddock Films’ third film in a row to taste success at the box office. Last year, the production house saw a tremendous response from the audience for Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree.

Talking about the success, producer Dinesh Vijan earlier said in a statement, “The only constant ingredient is change! Being able to back stories that maybe don’t have a reference point. With all of our films, there wasn’t a film which seemed similar to another one. People thought I was crazy to introduce zombies, make Varun Dhawan a dark hero, make a horror comedy, or talk about live-in relationships with the whole family! But it all worked out.”

He added, “Audiences are evolved and exposed to so much content, that we must strive to make interesting stories but still retain the commercial sensibilities they are used to.”