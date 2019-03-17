Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 15: Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan film maintains its pace

Luka Chuppi, starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, is continuing to have a smashing run at the box office. The film, in its third week, has earned Rs 76.86 crore until now.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#LukaChuppi maintains a strong grip on [third] Fri… Absence of major film/s this week is benefiting holdover titles… Expect substantial growth on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 76.86 cr. India biz.”

The film is a romantic comedy-drama that has struck the right chord with the audience.

Apart from Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak among others in significant roles.

Despite stiff competition from latest releases such as Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla, Luka Chuppi has managed to pull in the audience.

The film has received mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics.

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Kartik Aaryan said, “This was the first time I was working on the dialect for a movie. This was the first time I was not playing a Delhi boy. So there are a lot of first attempts in this film. Though it was still the same genre of comedy, yet as an actor I had to do a lot.”