KGF box office collection Day 4: Yash starrer is ruling the box office

KGF, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, has garnered immense positive response from across India. Viewers from all over the country have received the film really well.

It earned Rs 22.4 crore at the box office on day 3 of its release. Interestingly, its Hindi version solely earned Rs 4.1 crore on its third day. Besides, the total earning of the film now stands at Rs 59.61 crore.

The film was released in not just Kannada, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

This magnum opus had the widest release for a Kannada film as it was released on 2460 screens in India, out of which 1500 are Hindi, 400 are Kannada, 400 are Telugu, Tamil are 100, Malayalam are 60.

Vijay Kiragandur has produced the film under the banner Hombale films.

However, the Prashanth Neel directorial has received mixed critical reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film merely one-and-a-half stars.

In her review, she wrote, “You admire the striking cinematography, and the brown and sepia colours which suffuse the screen. But there’s really nothing more. Beat, punch, slap. Dialogue. Rinse, repeat. Yash looks capable while slashing and punching, and it helps that he has barely anything to say.”

She added, “The lines may sound better in the original. In Hindi, some of them are howlarious. ‘Bambai mein ek taraf samundar hai, toh doosri taraf Rocky’. And this one, ‘If you think I’m bad, I’m your dad’. Or words to that effect.”

This movie is the first part in an action duology. The setting is of the 1970s and 1980s era. The movie is outperforming other recent releases at the Indian box office including Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero.

KGF also stars Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash and Anant Nag among others in pivotal roles.