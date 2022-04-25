KGF 2 vs Jersey box office: Yash-starrer earns Rs 880 cr worldwide, overwhelms Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama

Yash-starrer period action thriller KGF Chapter 2 continue to prevail at the box office despite being a holdover from last week. The newer release, Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey, in comparison, has proven to be disappointing for its makers. As per BoxOfficeIndia.com, Jersey, a Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial, earned Rs 5 to Rs 5.25 crore at the ticket windows.

The total box office collection of Jersey is approximately Rs 14 crore. KGF 2, meanwhile, has earned Rs 880 crore globally. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Official @comscore Global BO Chart for the weekend ending Apr 24th. #KGFChapter2 at No.5 in the World (It was No.2 last weekend). Total Gross – $114.93 Million [Rs 880 Crs].” The film was among the top 5 most watched films worldwide.

The Hindi version of KGF 2 absolutely demolished the competition with Rs 22-23 crore in earnings on Sunday, reported BoxOfficeIndia.com. The film has now grossed Rs 314 crore until now and does not appear to be tapering down anytime soon.

A Prasanth Neel directorial, KGF 2 is the sequel to 2018’s hit KGF. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The film has faced mixed to negative reviews to rack up such a huge total.

The Indian Express Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half stars. She wrote about the film’s lack of subtlety. “Good guy compelled to do bad things by dint of circumstance, or bad guy with a golden heart? Not for us to make too fine a point on that faint distinction because as far as KGF 2 goes, Rocky is no ‘gangster’, only the ‘Master who enters and conquers’,” she said.

The film’s Hindi version is the biggest pandemic release already. It is the tenth film to cross the coveted Rs 300 mark ever and the first to do so after Covid-19 began. The last Hindi film to cross this milestone was War.

Jersey, on the other hand, is a remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, which was also directed by Tinnanuri. It starred Nani in the lead role and was a huge box office hit for the actor.

Shubhra has given Jersey 2.5 stars, writing, “The film comes alive in the sequences between Shahid and his real-life father who plays his never-say-die coach and mentor. Pankaj Kapoor delivers a lovely, relaxed performance, which shows up the constriction of the son, who appears much more in command when he is smashing fours and sixes on the field, and too morose off it.”