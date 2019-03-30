Kesari box office collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar film rushes past Rs 100 crore mark

Akshay Kumar’s historical film Kesari is currently ruling the box office. It has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, fought between the Sikh regiment of the British Army and Afghan tribes. Its collection stands at Rs 105.96 crore.

The Sikhs were just 21 and they held out until the last one of them was dead. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, the leader of the Sikhs.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Kesari puts up a wonderful total… Benefitted due to an earlier release [Thu – #Holi]… Steady on weekdays, although the biz should’ve been higher… North circuits excellent… Week 2 will give an idea of how strong it trends and it’s likely *lifetime biz*… Data follows…”

In another tweet, he added, “#Kesari Thu [#Holi] 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52, Thu 5.85 cr. Total: ₹ 105.86 cr. India biz. Note: Extended Week 1.”

Kesari has received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars.

She wrote, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield. Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too. Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”