Kesari box office collection Day 21: Akshay Kumar film remains steady

Akshay Kumar’s war drama Kesari released three weeks ago and continues to be a favourite among the audience. Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, the film received mixed reviews from critics but has already earned Rs 143.02 crore until now.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#Kesari biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 105.86 cr [8 days] Week 2: ₹ 29.66 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 7.50 cr Total: ₹ 143.02 cr India biz.”

Kesari is facing some competition at the box office with the release of John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter. The John Abraham starrer is a spy film based on real events and is set during the 1970s.

Akshay Kumar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Playing Havildar Ishar Singh was not challenging because the director was well prepared. He wrote the story and was working on it from the last one year. For me, the only difficulty was wearing the turban which was very heavy and even the emotions attached to it were heavy. It took 35-40 minutes to tie it. Parineeti (Chopra) even joked that this is the first film where the actor takes more time than the actress to get ready. It was very different from all other Sikh roles I have portrayed until now.”

Director Anurag Singh spoke about the film to indianexpress.com and said, “There is an advantage of having superstars because they have a fan following. People have their emotions attached to them. It is an added advantage for a filmmaker that your actor not only does his part well but also brings along with him the superstardom. So, there is already a fanbase which is ready to watch the story you want to tell. But apart from that, we not only need superstardom. The actor must have that ability to portray a character which was there in Akshay sir.”

Kesari stars Parineeti Chopra alongside Akshay Kumar.