Kesari box office collection Day 17: Akshay Kumar film is still strong

Akshay Kumar’s period war film Kesari is still earning money in its third week. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, has earned Rs 137.17 crore so far.

Advertising

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Kesari is steady on [third] Fri… ₹ 150 cr seems a possibility, if biz jumps on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 137.17 cr. India biz.”

Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought between a contingent of the Sikh regiment of the British army and Afghani tribes. The Afghans numbered in thousands as opposed to just 21 Sikhs, who fought till the last man.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh. The film also stars also Parineeti Chopra has Akshay’s love interest.

Advertising

Kesari received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars.

She wrote, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield. Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too. Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”

If Kesari’s collections jump enough on the weekend, which is fairly likely, there is a chance that it will end its box office run on the other side of the Rs 150 crore mark.