Kesari box office collection prediction: Akshay Kumar’s film to earn Rs 25 crore on Day 1

Akshay Kumar has been the most bankable Bollywood actor in the last five years. Despite working with new directors, he has managed to deliver consistent performance at the ticket counters. It is this success rate which has made film trade analysts predict a mammoth box office opening for his upcoming historical drama Kesari. Film trade analyst Girish Johar has said that the film will open with a collection of Rs 25 crore on the day of its release.

“Kesari is one of the costliest films of Akshay Kumar. From the trailer, it looks like a big screen extravaganza. It is coming on Holi which is a festive holiday and it will surely light up the screens. Whatever we have seen in terms of promotion, the scale of the film is quite big. Everyone is looking forward to watching it on the 70mm screen. It has ticked all the boxes. They are targeting more than 3500 screens across the country and also it is an extended weekend. So, it will definitely have a great opening. I peg it at Rs 25 crore. It has all the makings of Akshay Kumar’s highest holiday opener,” Girish Johar told indianexpress.com.

The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikh soldiers fought 10,000 Afghan invaders in the year 1897. Helmed by Punjabi director Anurag Singh, it stars Parineeti Chopra as the female lead.

Talking about other factors that will impact the film’s collection, Johar added, “Akshay Kumar coming to action after a long time has left everyone excited. Karan Johar has joined hands for a story which has never been told and resonates with the Indian audience. It is going to find easy takers and is set up for a great start. Anurag Singh has given a massive hit Punjab 1984 in Punjabi cinema. Kesari has similar sensibilities so I am expecting a smooth start for it.”

Also, it is almost after two weeks that Bollywood buffs have a new film releasing and this might act as a major contributor to the film’s collection. Johar suggested, “The audience is looking forward to watching new content as last week there was no big release. This gap will also help Kesari. It is a mass entertainer just like Simmba which will serve the hardcore action loving commercial audience.”

With the release of Kesari, it will be interesting to see if Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy will continue to be the highest opener of the first quarter of 2019 or will the Akshay Kumar starrer replace it.