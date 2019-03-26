Kesari box office collection Day 5: Will Akshay Kumar film pass weekday test?

After a successful and extended weekend at the box office, Kesari faced the weekday test on Monday. Its performance on Monday will determine the film’s journey ahead.

The film collected Rs 21.06 crore on its opening day, which was Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it showed a dip in its performance with collections of Rs 16.75 crore and Rs 18.75 crore, respectively. However, the movie was back on track with Rs 21.51 crore collection on Sunday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Kesari on Twitter. He wrote, “#Kesari puts up an impressive total… North circuits are superb… While the 4-day total is good, the biz on Sat and Sun should’ve been higher, since the word of mouth is excellent… Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr. Total: ₹ 78.07 cr. India biz.”

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave three stars to Kesari. She had some good words to say about Akshay’s performance in the film. Shubhra wrote, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield. Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too. Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”

“Akshay is the film. And he pulls it off, keeping that ‘kesari pagdi’ aloft right till the end, delivering thundering speeches while keeping his men’s morale up. His Ishar Singh is inhabited and convincing, and it helps that his Punjabi accent is completely on point,” she added.

Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari also starred Parineeti Chopra.