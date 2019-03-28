Kesari box office collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar film is racing towards Rs 100 crore mark

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is racing towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The film has managed to earn Rs 93.49 crore so far.

The film had a smashing opening on March 21. It earned a whopping figure of Rs 21.51 crore. By the end of the week, Kesari earned Rs 78.07 crore. Now, with Rs 8.25 crore and Rs 7.17 crore collections on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, the film’s total stands at Rs 93.49 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Kesari on Twitter. He wrote, “#Kesari slows on Tue… North circuits continue to score and contribute to the total… Should cross ₹ 100 cr today/tomorrow… Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr. Total: ₹ 93.49 cr. India biz.”

Praising the film, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “A moving story of extraordinary courage with some kick-ass action -my absolutely biased opinion :) I really really didn’t want to but ended up crying at the end like everyone else watching #Kesari”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari stars Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh, the leader of the Sikhs.

The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought between the Sikh regiment of the British army and Afghani tribes. The Afghans numbered in thousands as opposed to just 21 Sikhs, who fought till the last man.

While the audience is appreciating the film, critics too had some positive words to say about the Karan Johar’s production venture.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars.

She wrote, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield. Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too. Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”