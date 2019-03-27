Kesari box office collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar film advances towards Rs 100 crore

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Kesari is a box office powerhouse. The period-action film has earned Rs 86.32 crore so far.

It is directed by Anurag Singh and is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought between the Sikh regiment of the British army and Afghani tribes. The Afghans numbered in thousands as opposed to just 21 Sikhs, who fought till the last man.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, the leader of the Sikhs.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier tweeted, “#Kesari should’ve collected in double digits on Mon… North circuits dominate, driving its biz… Faces more-than-required decline in some circuits… Tue-Thu crucial… Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr. Total: ₹ 86.32 cr. India biz.”

Kesari has received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars.

She wrote, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield. Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too. Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”

Kesari should continue to do well throughout the week as it has little competition. Whatever there is, it is in the form of holdovers from previous weeks that are on their way out of the theaters.