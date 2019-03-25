Kesari box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar film soars ahead

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Kesari has had a great extended opening weekend. It has earned Rs 56.51 crore so far. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie also stars Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar among others.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Kesari shows an upward trend on Day 3 [Sat]… Metros pick up, mass circuits good… Big Day 4 [Sun] on the cards… Eyes ₹ 80 cr [+/-] *extended* weekend… Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 18.75 cr. Total: ₹ 56.51 cr. India biz.”

Kesari is about the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought between a contingent of the British Army’s Sikh regiment and Afghan tribesmen towards the end of the 19th century. Afghans eventually overwhelmed the Sikhs due to their large numbers, but it was the latter’s last stand that the battle became famous for.

In Kesari, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who was the leader of the Sikhs.

The film’s reviews have mostly been positive.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 3 star review, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield. Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too. Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”

Due to decent critical reception and good word-of-mouth, Kesari has no direct threats apart from a few holdovers that are still doing well. This Akshay Kumar film is expected to sail through the week comfortably.