Kesari box office collection Day 20: Akshay Kumar film is performing decently

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari has been performing decently at the box office, and this is especially remarkable since the war drama is now running in its third week. Kesari has minted Rs 143.02 crore till now.

Advertising

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#Kesari is decent… Will cross ₹ 145 cr in coming days, but the journey to ₹ 150 cr will depend on its trending in Weekend 4, when it faces new films and shows get reduced further… [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr, Sun 3.23 cr. Total: ₹ 143.02 cr. India biz.”

However, it remains to be seen if the movie will reach the coveted Rs 150 crore mark in the days to come. The Anurag Singh directorial is currently facing competition from new releases such as the DC movie Shazam and the John Abraham starrer RAW — Romeo Akbar Walter.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Akshay Kumar had said, “Playing Havildar Ishar Singh was not challenging because the director was well prepared. He wrote the story and was working on it from the last one year. For me, the only difficulty was wearing the turban which was very heavy and even the emotions attached to it were heavy. It took 35-40 minutes to tie it. Parineeti (Chopra) even joked that this is the first film where the actor takes more time than the actress to get ready. It was very different from all other Sikh roles I have portrayed until now.”

Advertising

Kesari received mixed response from the critics, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta giving it three stars.

“It is a full-blown melodrama, the kind of film in which soldiers staring down ‘maut’, because that’s what fearless Sikhs do, burst into song. You know these beats, because you have seen them in practically every Bollywood film on ‘jung’ and ‘azaadi’: the rough-and-tumble camaraderie between the men; a rebel who will come to heel; a youngster, who has never made a kill, coming into his own when the time is right, and scant female presence (the chirpy Chopra as Akshay’s love interest is a walk-on part) just enough to show the soft side of the steely soldier,” a section of her review read.

Kesari hit screens on March 21.