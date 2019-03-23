Kesari box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar film off to a flying start

Akshay Kumar’s war film Kesari earned Rs 21.50 crore on its first day at the box office. The decision to release the film on Holi has clearly worked wonders for the film. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra.

Advertising

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweed the film’s box office figures. He wrote, “#Kesari roars… Sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Emerges the biggest opener of 2019 [so far]… After limited shows in morning/noon [#Holi festivities], the biz witnessed massive growth from 3 pm/4 pm onwards… Evening shows saw terrific occupancy… Thu ₹ 21.50 cr. India biz.”

With these figures, Kesari becomes the highest opening Bollywood film this year so far, beating Gully Boy’s Rs 19.40 crore. Adarsh also tweeted, “Top *Opening Day* biz – 2019…1. #Kesari ₹ 21.50 cr [Thu] 2. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu] 3. #TotalDhamaal ₹ 16.50 cr 4. #CaptainMarvel ₹ 13.01 cr Note: ₹ 10 cr+ openers. India biz. #Kesari is Akshay Kumar’s second biggest opener, after #Gold [₹ 25.25 cr; #IndependenceDay].”

The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought between a contingent of the British Army’s Sikh regiment and Afghan tribesmen. Afghans eventually overwhelmed the Sikhs, but it was the latter’s last stand that became famous.

Advertising

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who was the leader of the Sikhs.

Kesari’s competition include holdover releases from the previous weeks, which are also doing well. But Kesari is expected to lead the week with strong numbers. The film’s reviews are also mostly positive.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 3 star review, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield. Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too. Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”