Kesari box office collection Day 18: Will this Akshay Kumar war drama go past Rs 150 crore mark?

Akshay Kumar’s war drama Kesari is steadily making its way towards the Rs 150 crore mark. It has accumulated Rs 139.79 crore so far.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Kesari picks up speed on [third] Sat… Should score again today [Sun]… The journey thereafter – towards ₹ 150 cr – is dependant on how it trends on weekdays and Weekend 4… [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr. Total: ₹ 139.79 cr. India biz.”

Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh and features Parineeti Chopra as the female lead.

The film received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars.

Shubhra noted, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield. Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too.”

She added, “Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”