Kesari box office collection Day 16: Will this Akshay Kumar film cross Rs 150 crore this week?

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari is a powerhouse at the box office. Ever since it release, this Anurag Singh directorial has remained a consistent performer and has been attracting moviegoers. Till now, it has accumulated an impressive total of Rs 135.52 crore. Parineeti Chopra also stars in the film.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote, “#Kesari held pretty well in Week 2… Emerges Akshay’s second highest grosser… Should clear ₹ 145 cr, with chances of crossing ₹ 150 cr… [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.42 cr, Thu 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 135.52 cr. India biz.”

Kesari is about the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought between a contingent of the British Army’s Sikh regiment and Afghan tribesmen towards the end of the 19th century. Afghans eventually overwhelmed the Sikhs due to large numbers, but it was the latter’s last stand that the battle became famous for.

In Kesari, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who was the leader of the Sikhs.

The film’s reviews have mostly been positive and one of the reasons the film has ruled the ticket counters for so long.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 3 star review, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield. Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too.”

She added, “Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”