Kesari box office collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar starrer inching towards Rs 150 crore mark

The Anurag Singh directorial, Kesari has managed to earn around Rs 134 crore in its second week, and now, the historical drama starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, is slowly inching towards the Rs 150 crore benchmark.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kesari has so far earned Rs 133.45 crore. “#Kesari [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.42 cr. Total: ₹ 133.45 cr. India biz.”, he tweeted.

Although Kesari continues to maintain its stronghold at the box office, the film will face competition from new releases this week like the John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) and Shazam. Now, whether or not it will survive the competition is yet to be seen.

Kesari has received good reviews from critics and audiences alike. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “It is also a full-blown melodrama, the kind of film in which soldiers staring down ‘maut’, because that’s what fearless Sikhs do, burst into song. You know these beats, because you have seen them in practically every Bollywood film on ‘jung’ and ‘azaadi’: the rough-and-tumble camaraderie between the men; a rebel who will come to heel; a youngster, who has never made a kill, coming into his own when the time is right, and scant female presence (the chirpy Chopra as Akshay’s love interest is a walk-on part) just enough to show the soft side of the steely soldier.”

After a successful run in 2018 with films like 2.0, Gold and Padman, Kesari is Akshay Kumar’s first film this year. The movie is a fictionalised retelling of the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 soldiers of the Sikh Regiment of the British Army fought against thousands of Afghans. Kesari has been bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.