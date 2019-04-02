Kesari box office collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar film is unstoppable

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is topping the box office charts. The war drama is still dominating the box office well in its second week of release. It has earned Rs 125.01 crore till now.

However, the big numbers shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody. The movie features Khiladi Kumar, who has proven his box office worth with his past few releases.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has predicted that the Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer will be able to cross the lifetime business of Akshay’s previous box office hit Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with considerable ease.

He had tweeted, “#Kesari attracts abundant footfalls in Weekend 2… Should comfortably cross *lifetime biz* of #ToiletEPK and emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film, after #2Point0 [#Hindi]… [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr. Total: ₹ 125.01 cr. India biz.”

Helmed by acclaimed Punjabi director Anurag Singh, Kesari revolves around the unbelievable Battle of Saragarhi which was fought between 21 soldiers of the Sikh regiment of British Army and Afghan tribes.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Akshay Kumar had said, ”If you will Google the five bravest battle ever fought, it is the Battle of Saragarhi on the second or the third spot. Despite this, it has no mention in our history books. I wish that it gets included in the school syllabus and students get to know about the story of valour and courage of 21 Sikhs who had the chance to flee, but they stood strong and fought for their nation’s pride and honour.”

Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Kesari had released on March 21.