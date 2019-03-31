Kesari box office collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar starrer is minting money

Kesari has already entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Its total collection stands at Rs 110.31 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#Kesari fares better than new releases… North circuits continue to drive the biz… Has to maintain a strong grip on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 110.31 cr. India biz.”

The war film features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, fought between the Sikh regiment of the British Army and Afghan tribes.

The Anurag Singh directorial also stars Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar among others in significant roles.

Kesari received mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her three-star review, “Akshay is the film. And he pulls it off, keeping that ‘kesari pagdi’ aloft right till the end, delivering thundering speeches while keeping his men’s morale up. His Ishar Singh is inhabited and convincing, and it helps that his Punjabi accent is completely on point.”