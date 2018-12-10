Kedarnath box office collection Day 3: Sara Ali Khan’s film mints Rs 27.75 crore

Kedarnath has beaten expectations to earn Rs 17 crore in just two days. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 10.75 crore, taking the movie’s total collection to Rs 27.75 crore. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, Kedarnath is based on the 2013 floods that engulfed many districts of the hilly North Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Advertising

Abhishek Kapoor has directed Kedarnath. Ronnie Screwwala has co-produced the movie through his production house RSVP Movies.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Kedarnath on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Kedarnath has a good weekend, witnessing substantial growth on Day 2 [34.48%], but limited growth on Day 3 [10.26%]… Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 27.75 cr. India biz.”

Kedarnath tells the tale of love between a poor Muslim boy who works as a porter in the holy town of Uttarakhand and a Hindu girl. They face family disapproval and other troubles due to their religion and background. The floods act as a backdrop to their relationship.

#Kedarnath has a good weekend, witnessing substantial growth on Day 2 [34.48%], but limited growth on Day 3 [10.26%]… Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 27.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2018

Kedarnath received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 2 star review, “It starts off with promise: any film which shows young love ignoring barriers of religion and class needs to be celebrated. Using the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods as a major plot twist should have given the film some real-life gravitas.”

Advertising

She added, “But the writing is sketchy, and the tone confused, never quite knowing whether to go quiet and life-like or to swell with wailing violins, especially when the waters start rising, and life-threatening danger starts looming.”

Kedarnath faces competition from Rajinikanth’s starrer 2.0, whose Hindi dubbed version is super-strong at the box office.