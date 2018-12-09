Kedarnath box office collection Day 2: Sushant Singh Rajput film earns Rs 17 crore

Kedarnath earned Rs 9.75 crore on the second day. Its total collection is now Rs 17 crore. Starring debutante Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie is set against the backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand floods that ravaged the region and cost the lives of thousands.

Advertising

Sushant plays a humble Muslim guide, while Sara plays a pilgrim who comes to the holy Hindu shrine Kedarnath.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures of Kedarnath. He said, “#Kedarnath gathers momentum on Day 2… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 34.48%… Should witness an upward trend on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 17 cr. India biz.”

Kedarnath received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2 stars. She wrote, “It starts off with promise: any film which shows young love ignoring barriers of religion and class needs to be celebrated. Using the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods as a major plot twist should have given the film some real-life gravitas.”

Advertising

She added, “But the writing is sketchy, and the tone confused, never quite knowing whether to go quiet and life-like or to swell with wailing violins, especially when the waters start rising, and life-threatening danger starts looming.”

Kedarnath is facing tough competition from Rajinikanth’s 2.0. The Shankar directorial is dominating the box office worldwide.

#Kedarnath gathers momentum on Day 2… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 34.48%… Should witness an upward trend on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

2.0’s Hindi dubbed version has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, while it has crossed Rs 500 crore mark at worldwide box office.