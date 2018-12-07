Kedarnath box office prediction: Sushant and Sara’s film to earn Rs 5 crore on Day 1

After being embroiled in several controversies, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath will finally see the light of day today. Going by the word of trade analysts, the film is expected to open with decent numbers at the box office. Trade analyst Girish Johar feels the Abhishek Kapoor directorial may have an average start. It might mint Rs 5-6 crore on its opening day.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Girish said, “Set against the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods, Kedarnath is a fictitious love story and this genre has always clicked with the audience. So, it is expected to pull people and earn Rs 5-6 crore on the day of its release.”

Mentioning the factors that will help Kedarnath, Johar added, “Sushant and Sara are the driving force of the film. While Sushant is on his way to becoming one of the superstars of the country, Sara is also an aspiring star. She has been a big craze among the youth. So, going by the buzz around the film and its trailer, it appears Sushant and Sara are the driving force of Kedarnath.”

Currently, last week’s release 2.0 featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is running successfully in theaters. It has saved the year with its shining performance at the ticket counters after the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan. So, will 2.0’s phenomenal run affect Kedarnath’s earnings or will it survive the competition from the Rajinikanth starrer?

“2.0 will only affect Kedarnath if its content is weak. It will sail through with good content. But the fall will be drastic because people have another option in 2.0. The same thing happened with Thugs of Hindostan and Badhaai Ho,” replied Girish Johar.

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath has been getting positive reviews after its screening for celebrities. Even the trailer and songs of the film have been received well by the audience. It remains to be seen if Sushant and Sara’s fresh pairing will impress movie buffs or not.