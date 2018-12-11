Kedarnath box office collection Day 4: Sara-Sushant film earns Rs 32 crore

Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan continued to hold the fort on its first Monday, earning Rs 4.25 crore on its Day 4. It seems the film, which received a mixed response from critics, is here to stay, thanks to good word of mouth promotion. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial has so far collected a total of Rs 32 crore in India.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures, asserting that Kedarnath managed to pass its crucial Monday test. He wrote, “#Kedarnath passes the crucial Monday test… Remain rock-steady… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 10.75 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 32 cr. India biz.”

#Kedarnath passes the crucial Monday test… Remain rock-steady… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 10.75 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 32 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2018

Starting off with Rs 7.25 crore, Kedarnath showed growth during the weekend. It earned Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Kedarnath marks the big Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan, and reunites Sushant and Abhishek after their 2013 critically acclaimed film Kai Po Che.

Set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods in 2013, Kedarnath is a love story of a Hindu girl and a Muslim porter. The film has however been banned in Uttarakhand as people accused it of hurting Hindu sentiments and promoting love jihad.

Advertising

“The dream was that I could pass on this story to some people. We shot the film in Uttarakhand. We stayed there for 40 days. I have the best memories of my career there. It is very disheartening to not give back to them because they have given me so much. And that is the only real regret,” Sara told PTI.

Also read | Kedarnath movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan’s film is a weepie minus the tears

Director Abhishek Kapoor has also urged the Uttarakhand government to lift a ban on Kedarnath.

“I plead with the Uttarakhand government to please lift the ban on my film Kedarnath. It is an attempt to bring peace, harmony and healing to the people of this country. Please don’t deprive us of this opportunity,” Kapoor tweeted.