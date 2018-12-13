Kedarnath box office collection Day 6: The Sara Ali Khan film’s winning streak continues

Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath is performing well at the box office. The film has been able to maintain its pace despite facing competition from magnum opus 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

The Sushant Singh Rajput starrer started its box office journey with Rs 7 crore on day one and continued to show growth on Saturday and Sunday with Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 10.75 crore, respectively. It passed the weekday test by earning Rs 4.25 crore on Monday.

Kedarnath is a love story set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods. The audience and critics were all praise for Sara Ali Khan’s performance in the film.

Earlier, talking about Sara, Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor told indianexpress.com, “I wanted to cast an established actor for the part but the dates couldn’t work out. I think that’s how newcomers come on board. But when I met her, she took to the story really well. Sara has no acting experience and we had to get her to do everything from scratch.”

He continued, “It’s a challenge to make a film of this scale and then groom an actor. But I must add, Sara is a very bright girl. She understood the magnitude of the film and what we wanted to achieve. She took it upon herself and has given her 100 percent to Kedarnath.”

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “It starts off with promise: any film which shows young love ignoring barriers of religion and class needs to be celebrated. Using the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods as a major plot twist should have given the film some real-life gravitas. But the writing is sketchy, and the tone confused, never quite knowing whether to go quiet and life-like or to swell with wailing violins, especially when the waters start rising, and life-threatening danger starts looming.”