Kedarnath box office collection Day 5: Sara-Sushant’s love story maintains stronghold

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Kedarnath passed the weekday test earning Rs 4.25 crore on Monday. Now, Sara’s debut venture is expected to keep up the pace in the coming weekdays.

The film, which had a slow start at the box office with Rs 7.25 crore on its first day, showed growth over the weekend.

Despite competition from the magnum opus 2.0, it seems the Abhishek Kapoor directorial has held its own due to word of mouth promotion.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared, “#Kedarnath passes the crucial Monday test… Remain rock-steady… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 10.75 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 32 cr. India biz.”

The film received mixed response from critics. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “It starts off with promise: any film which shows young love ignoring barriers of religion and class needs to be celebrated. Using the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods as a major plot twist should have given the film some real-life gravitas. But the writing is sketchy, and the tone confused, never quite knowing whether to go quiet and life-like or to swell with wailing violins, especially when the waters start rising, and life-threatening danger starts looming.”

Set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods in 2013, Kedarnath is a love story of a Hindu girl and a Muslim porter. The film has however been banned in Uttarakhand as people accused it of hurting Hindu sentiments and promoting love jihad.

“The dream was that I could pass on this story to some people. We shot the film in Uttarakhand. We stayed there for 40 days. I have the best memories of my career there. It is very disheartening to not give back to them because they have given me so much. And that is the only real regret,” Sara Ali Khan told PTI.