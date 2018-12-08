Kedarnath box office collection Day 1: Sushant-Sara film earns Rs 7.25 crore

Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan had a decent opening at the box office as the film earned Rs 7.25 crore at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Kedarnath takes a healthy start… Biz picked up during the course of the day… Sat and Sun biz crucial… Fri ₹ 7.25 cr. India biz.”

Kedarnath is a love story set in the backdrop of devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods. The movie is named after a Hindu shrine that was one of the most affected places in the disaster. Kedarnath stars Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Kedarnath received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2 stars. She wrote, “It starts off with promise: any film which shows young love ignoring barriers of religion and class needs to be celebrated. Using the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods as a major plot twist should have given the film some real-life gravitas. But the writing is sketchy, and the tone confused, never quite knowing whether to go quiet and life-like or to swell with wailing violins, especially when the waters start rising, and life-threatening danger starts looming.”