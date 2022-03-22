The Kashmir Files vs Bachchhan Paandey box office: Vivek Agnihotri makes more records as it earns Rs 179.85 cr, Akshay Kumar film shows major dip

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files seems unstoppable at the box office. The film has had a stronghold at the ticket counters even on its second Monday, giving a tough competition to Akshay Kumar’s latest release Bachchhan Paandey.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that The Kashmir Files has overtaken Sooryavanshi and 83’s box office collection. He wrote on Twitter, “#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL… *Week 2* trending is THE HIGHEST in *post pandemic era*, OVERTAKES #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #Hollywood giant #SpiderMan BY A RECORD MARGIN… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr. Total: ₹ 179.85 cr. #India biz.

On its first Monday, the film created a record by earning Rs 15 crore. In 11 days, the film, made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, has made a profit of over 200 per cent, reported Bollywood Hungama. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 179.85 crore. It is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark during this week.

However, The Kashmir Files overwhelming performance at the ticket counters has deeply affected the collection of Bachchhan Paandey, which released in the theaters on March 18. Despite being a holiday release, the Akshay Kumar starrer has failed to attract people to the theaters. It witnessed a 65-70 per cent drop in its collection from Sunday. Box Office India has estimated the film’s Monday collection to be around Rs 3-4 crore.

The Kashmir Files has emerged as a surprise hit. It has grown with a positive word of mouth. The film documents the events surrounding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Though it has been on a rampage ever since its release, film critics are divided on their opinion about the film.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “With all its propagandist verve, and cementing the current dispensation’s favoured discourse, it does manage to tap into the grief of the displaced Pandits. What stays with us are the flashes of genuine pain that envelopes Pushkar Nath (Anupam Kher in a credible turn, even if some of his portions are overwrought), damaged and suffering from dementia, but who has never forgotten his beloved Habba Kadal.”