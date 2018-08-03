Karwaan box office prediction: Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan film to earn Rs 1.5 crore on Day 1

Karwaan box office collection: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar are expected to pull audiences to the theatres. Karwaan box office collection: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar are expected to pull audiences to the theatres.

After a long wait, the fans of Irrfan Khan will get to watch him on the silver screen this Friday in Akarsh Khurana’s Karwaan. The slice of life film marks the debut of South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan and it is also the first film of web sensation Mithila Palkar as a lead actor. With the elements of cast and content put in the right place, the movie is expected to have a decent opening at the ticket counters.

“Karwaan is expected to be a rich high-end content film. It has light humour and people will definitely watch it for Irrfan Khan. It might have a slow start in the morning, but a positive word of mouth will definitely help it grow by evening. Also, Dulquer is a big star down south, hence he will pull the audience to the theatres in that region,” said trade analyst Girish Johar.

On being asked about the Day 1 collection of Karwaan, Johar replied, “It might earn Rs 1.5 crore on the first day. To be honest, all the three releases, Karwaan, Fanney Khan and Mulk fall in the same bracket. Now, only the better content will change the gear and on Monday, the leader will edge out. The weekend will be exciting as it will witness a tough fight.”

Since the last few days, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar and Akarsh Khurana have been on their toes promoting their film. The early reviews of the film have been good and celebrities have lauded it for its refreshing story and impressive performances.

Talking about Karwaan, director Khurana said, “In Karwaan, the reason that these guys are on the trip is that a wrong dead body gets delivered to somebody. It becomes a weird reason to get people thrown into a van together so that kind of colours what happens on the road trip. So this spin on an existing world makes it interesting.”

