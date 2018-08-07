Karwaan box office collection Day 4: Weekdays are crucial for this Irrfan Khan film

Karwaan box office collection Day 4: This Irrfan Khan film has performed well so far. Karwaan box office collection Day 4: This Irrfan Khan film has performed well so far.

This week has been pretty lukewarm for Bollywood. Three films with fairly big stars releases this week and despite the upward trend on the weekend, the future of Karwaan, Mulk and Fanney Khan look uncertain. Karwaan, a road trip movie starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar, has earned Rs 8.10 crore, which is quite a respectable sum but the weekdays would decide its fate. The film is helmed by Akarsh Khurana

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures of Karwaan. He wrote, “#Karwaan witnessed an upward trend on Sat and Sun, after a low Fri… Sustaining on weekdays important… Fri 1.60 cr, Sat 2.80 cr, Sun 3.70 cr. Total: ₹ 8.10 cr. India biz.”

#Karwaan witnessed an upward trend on Sat and Sun, after a low Fri… Sustaining on weekdays important… Fri 1.60 cr, Sat 2.80 cr, Sun 3.70 cr. Total: ₹ 8.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2018

Karwaan received an average review from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She said, “Karwaan is aiming for an easy, offhand charm, and we get that only in bits and pieces, especially when Irrfan hits his stride on occasion, or when Dulquer proves just how good he can be by not doing much at all: even the perky Palkar, who is the most done against when it comes to detailing, has a couple of effective scenes. The film started to grow on me only about two thirds of the way in, and there’s a moment when the trio is standing about, shooting the breeze, when it starts feeling lived in, when it all comes together. But that’s not enough. Not nearly.”

Karwaan has performed well enough so far, but it will not be easy for it to sustain itself in the weekdays when the potential moviegoers are busy at work or school/college/errands.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd