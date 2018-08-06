Karwaan box office collection Day 3: Irrfan Khan film sees a jump

Karwaan box office collection Day 3: Irrfan Khan film has begun rather well. Karwaan box office collection Day 3: Irrfan Khan film has begun rather well.

Karwaan’s fortunes improved on the second day as it managed to earn Rs 2.70 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 4.20 crore. It had opened with a sum of Rs 1.50 crore. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

Karwaan is a road trip movie and is about three eccentric characters hailing from different backgrounds who undertake a bizarre journey of self-discovery and bonding. Irrfan Khan has worked in road trip movies before – Piku and Qarib Qarib Singlle.

While performances of the actors have been appreciated, the film itself has received indifferent critical reception.

Karwaan received an average review from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She said, “Karwaan is aiming for an easy, offhand charm, and we get that only in bits and pieces, especially when Irrfan hits his stride on occasion, or when Dulquer proves just how good he can be by not doing much at all: even the perky Palkar, who is the most done against when it comes to detailing, has a couple of effective scenes.”

Among the three Bollywood releases this week (the other being Mulk and Fanney Khan), Karwaan has turned out to be a big surprise and has given the best performance of the lot. On Sunday, the film will surely make an even bigger jump, but it would be the weekdays that would decide the film’s fate.

