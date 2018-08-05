Karwaan box office collection Day 2: Irrfan Khan film performs adequately

Karwaan box office collection Day 2: Irrfan Khan film performed according to expectations. Karwaan box office collection Day 2: Irrfan Khan film performed according to expectations.

Irrfan Khan’s Karwaan had an adequate opening day as it earned Rs 1.50 crore on its first day. The film performed just as it was expected to. Also starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, this road trip movie is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

In the film, Irrfan, Dulquer and Mithila’s characters are oddballs who are thrown together on a strange road trip. Irrfan is no stranger to the road trip genre. He starred with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku and Qarib Qarib Singlle opposite Parvathy.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com earlier, “Karwaan is expected to be a rich high-end content film. It has light humour and people will definitely watch it for Irrfan Khan. It might have a slow start in the morning, but a positive word of mouth will definitely help it grow by evening. Also, Dulquer is a big star down south, hence he will pull the audience to the theatres in that region.”

Johar had further predicted a Rs 1.50 crore on the film’s opening day and it proved to be accurate. He had said, “It might earn Rs 1.5 crore on the first day. To be honest, all the three releases, Karwaan, Fanney Khan and Mulk fall in the same bracket. Now, only the better content will change the gear and on Monday, the leader will edge out. The weekend will be exciting as it will witness a tough fight.”

Also Read | Karwaan movie review: Watch it for Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan

Karwaan received a lukewarm review from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She said, “Karwaan is aiming for an easy, offhand charm, and we get that only in bits and pieces, especially when Irrfan hits his stride on occasion, or when Dulquer proves just how good he can be by not doing much at all: even the perky Palkar, who is the most done against when it comes to detailing, has a couple of effective scenes.”

