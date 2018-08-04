Karwaan box office collection Day 1: This Irrfan Khan film faces tough competition

Karwaan box office collection Day 1: Fanney Khan and Mulk might affect the Irrfan Khan film. Karwaan box office collection Day 1: Fanney Khan and Mulk might affect the Irrfan Khan film.

Karwaan is a road trip film that stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. The trio is said to be oddballs who are thrown together in a bizarre journey together. Both Salmaan and Palkar are debuting in Bollywood with this Akarsh Khurana directorial. While the former is a huge star in the South Indian film industry, the latter has a considerable following thanks to her web show, Little Things.

Earlier Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “Karwaan is expected to be a rich high-end content film. It has light humour and people will definitely watch it for Irrfan Khan. It might have a slow start in the morning, but a positive word of mouth will definitely help it grow by evening. Also, Dulquer is a big star down south, hence he will pull the audience to the theatres in that region.”

While Hollywood doesn’t lack road trip movies, Bollywood has a severe dearth of them. Good quality is even rarer and most employ the cliches of self-discovery and bonding and other stuff that supposedly happens to the characters along the way. Irrfan Khan’s own Piku was a fresh take on the genre and audiences loved his character’s interplay with Deepika Padukone’s strong-willed Piku and Amitabh Bachchan’s cantankerous old father. It remains to be seen whether Karwaan can match the quality of Piku.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a mixed review to Karwaan. She noted that the film was inconsistent, “Karwaan is aiming for an easy, offhand charm, and we get that only in bits and pieces, especially when Irrfan hits his stride on occasion, or when Dulquer proves just how good he can be by not doing much at all: even the perky debutant Palkar, who is the most done against when it comes to detailing, has a couple of effective scenes.”

Girish Johar also talked about the film’s expected first-day collection at the box office. He said, “It might earn Rs 1.5 crore on the first day. To be honest, all the three releases, Karwaan, Fanney Khan and Mulk fall in the same bracket. Now, only the better content will change the gear and on Monday, the leader will edge out. The weekend will be exciting as it will witness a tough fight.”

Karwaan might suffer because of the other two concurrently releasing films. The audiences for all these three movies are not wholly different and they might eat into each other’s shares.

