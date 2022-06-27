scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
Kartik Aaryan expresses ‘gratitude’ as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses Rs 230 mark worldwide

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles, has collected Rs 230.75 crore worldwide.

June 27, 2022 5:36:59 pm
bhool bhulaiyaa 2Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Kartik Aaryan’s latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been breaking box office records ever since its release. Now, the Anees Bazmee directorial has registered a total collection of Rs 230.75 crore at the worldwide box office. Celebrating the milestone, Kartik wrote, “Gratitude. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 still running at theatres near you and if far also, please go 🙏🏻 #6thWeek.”

As soon as he shared the news, fans congratulated the actor. After the success of the film, Kartik slammed rumours about him hiking his fees to Rs 35-40 crore. He tweeted, “Promotion hua hai life mein, increment nahi (I have been promoted in life, haven’t received my increment.)”

ALSO READ |Bhushan Kumar on how actors raise their fees after just one hit: ‘If actor’s fee is more, we compromise with film’s budget’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Last week, Kartik Aaryan flaunted his new McLaren GT. The car was gifted to him by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar. Kartik is set to collaborate with Bhushan again for his upcoming film Shehzada, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurrammulo. The movie will see Kartik sharing screen space with his Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the spiritual sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In the second part, Kartik plays Ruhaan aka Rooh Baba who cons people by ostensibly talking to ghosts. The film also stars Kiara Advani as Reet, who brings Ruhaan into her haunted house in Rajasthan. Tabu plays the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika.

