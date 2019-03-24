Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 22: Kartik-Kriti starrer slows down at ticket counters

Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is continuing to fly high in its fourth week. Despite several new releases recently, the film has managed to garner Rs 87.60 crore till now.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#LukaChuppi is steady on the lower side… Should witness an upturn on [fourth] Sat and Sun… [Week 4] Fri 61 lakhs. Total: ₹ 87.60 cr. India biz.”

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film’s story revolves around a small-town couple who decide to move-in together. The real chaos and entertainment follow when their parents join in too.

The film received mixed reviews from the critics.

Interestingly, Luka Chuppi has become Maddock Films’ third film in a row to taste success at the box office. Last year, the production house saw a tremendous response from the audience for Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree.

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Luka Chuppi also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, and Atul Srivastava among others in pivotal roles.