Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film fights off competition

Luka Chuppi performed fairly well at the box office in its second weekend despite stiff competition from latest releases like Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla.

Advertising

It managed to earn Rs 5.31 crore on Sunday, taking its total collection to Rs 67.36 crore.

The Laxman Utekar directorial features Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles.

The romantic comedy revolves around a small-town television reporter (played by Kartik) who falls in love with a wayward woman (played by Kriti). When the two decide to move in together, their conventional families join in too. What happens next is the roller-coaster ride of fun and chaos.

The film received mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics.

Luka Chuppi has become Maddock Films’ third film in a row to taste success at the box office. Last year, the production house saw a tremendous response from the audience for Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree.

Advertising

The rom-com also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vinay Pathak among others in significant roles.

Luka Chuppi was released on March 1.