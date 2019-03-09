Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 8: Will Badla and Captain Marvel affect Kartik Aaryan film?

Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, is faring well at the box office. Its total collection stands at Rs 53.70 crore.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the romantic comedy has received mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics. Yet, the film is drawing viewers to theaters across the country.

Luka Chuppi revolves around a small-town television reporter (played by Kartik), who falls in love with a strong and opinionated woman (played by Kriti). A roller-coaster ride of laughter and chaos follows when the couple decides to enter into a live-in relationship and their conventional families join in too.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently tweeted, “#LukaChuppi has excellent Week 1… Controlled costing ensures HIT status… Trending in Week 2 pivotal, since it faces new films and [slightly] reduced screens… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.60 cr, Thu 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 53.70 cr.”

The film has performed well at the box office despite touch competition from Abhishek Chaubey’s dacoit drama Sonchiriya, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

This week, however, with the latest releases such as Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan’s film Badla and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel, Luka Chuppi is sure to face competition at ticket counters.