Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 23: Kartik-Kriti starrer battles competition

Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 23: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film is facing stiff competition at ticket counters. The film has earned Rs 87.60 crore so far.

Luka Chuppi box office collection day 23: This Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon film is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi is giving tough competition to its rivals at the box office. In its fourth week now, the romantic comedy has managed to earn a total collection of Rs 87.60 crore so far.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film is now battling it out against latest releases such as Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu film Badla and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota among others.

Luka Chuppi has garnered mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it one and a half stars and said that the film had the potential to be something bigger, but it failed to achieve that goal.

The romantic comedy revolves around a small-town television reporter (played by Kartik) who falls in love with a bold and strong woman (played by Kriti). When the two decide to move in together, their conventional families join in too. What happens next forms the crux of the plot.

The Laxman Utekar directorial also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Atul Srivastava among others in pivotal roles.

Luka Chuppi hit screens on March 1.

