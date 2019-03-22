Toggle Menu
Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 20: Kartik-Kriti starrer earns Rs 86.99 crore

Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 20: The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film's total collection stands at Rs 86.99 crore. It will, however, face stiff competition from latest releases such as Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 20: The Kriti Sanon starrer is helmed by Laxman Utekar.

Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is still going strong at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the romantic comedy on Twitter. He wrote, “#LukaChuppi trends well in Week 3, despite reduced screens/shows… [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr, Mon 1.33 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.17 cr, Thu 63 lakhs. Total: ₹ 86.99 cr. India biz.”

The Laxman Utekar directorial revolves around a couple who decide to be in a live-in relationship, but chaos follows when their traditional families join in too.

However, despite its consistent performance, this week, the film will have to face stiff competition from latest releases such as Akshay Kumar’s war film Kesari and Radhika Madan starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Luka Chuppi garnered mixed reviews from the audience as well as film critics.

The rom-com also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Atul Srivastava.

Will it be able to fight out the competition at the box office? Only the coming days can tell.

